‘I’m scared’: AP Obtains Video of Deadly Arrest of Black Man in Monroe, La

A Florida appeals court has ruled against a Black mother who was arrested in 2009 for filming police as they detained her son.“She obstructed their investigation and processing of her son’s detention,” judges Melanie May and Edward of the 4th District Court of Appeals wrote in a 2-1 decision.The mother, Tasha Ford, had sued the city of Boynton Beach after the 2009 incident. Back then, police detained her son after he snuck into a movie theatre without a ticket. After the officers called Ms Ford to pick him up, she arrived with her cell phone recording the scene. After arguing...