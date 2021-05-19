newsbreak-logo
Louisiana Crime & Safety

'I'm scared': AP Obtains Video of Deadly Arrest of Black Man in Monroe, La

By Associated Press
News Radio 710 KEEL
News Radio 710 KEEL
 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana state troopers were captured on body camera video stunning, punching and dragging a Black man as he apologized for leading them on a high-speed chase -- footage of the man’s last moments alive that The Associated Press obtained after authorities refused to release it for two years.

News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport, LA
News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana.

