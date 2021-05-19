Vertical Entertainment Acquires LANSKY Starring Harvey Keitel and Sam Worthington
Vertical Entertainment has acquired North American rights to writer/director Eytan Rockaway's crime-drama "LANSKY". Rockaway's script was inspired by actual conversations that took place between Eytan's father, Rob Rockaway and gangster Meyer Lansky before his death. The film stars Academy Award Nominated Harvey Keitel (Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction), Sam Worthington (Avatar, Terminator Salvation),), AnnaSophia Robb (Bridge to Terabithia, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Minka Kelly (The Roommate, 500 Days of Summer), David Cade (Into The Ashes), David James Elliott (Trumbo, Affairs of State) and John Magaro (The First Cow, The Big Short). Vertical Entertainment is planning a theatrical day and date release on June 25, 2021.