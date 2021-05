Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are continuing to decline in Los Angeles County, reaching the lowest five-day average since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. As o Friday, there are 376 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 22 percent of these people are in the ICU. The five-day average of daily hospitalizations is 389, the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic, according to LADPH Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer..