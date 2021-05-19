newsbreak-logo
VIDEO: Marquinhos' superb header v Reims

By BeSoccer
besoccer.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleParis Saint-Germain defeated Reims 4-0 last Sunday in a Ligue 1 fixture. PSG hosted Reims in a Ligue 1 clash last Sunday. PSG got a penalty in the 10th minute and Yunis Abdelhamid of Reims was shown the red card. Neymar converted the penalty and it was straightforward from then on. Kylian Mbappe made it two in the 24th minute and then the home side added two more in the second period. Marquinhos made it 3-0 in the 68th minute and Moise Kean added a fourth one minute from the end. Take a look at Marquinhos' headed goal from the fixture in the video above!

