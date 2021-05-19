Man Suffering Heart Attack Drives Himself To Broward Hospital

My husband has gone back to work after having a heart attack. He has a stressful job and is working even longer hours than in the past. Is this healthy?. Probably not. New research from Canada has shown that working 55 or more hours a week after having had a heart attack increases the risk of having another one by about 70 percent. This finding comes from researchers in Quebec who followed 967 patients with a history of heart attack. All were under 60 years of age at the time and were working at paying jobs within the year prior to their heart attacks. They all planned to go back to work after recovery. Over the next six years, the researchers interviewed the patients and asked them to respond to questionnaires about factors including hospital re-admissions, heart disease events, lifestyle, as well as physical demands and hazardous exposures at work, including smoking, chemicals, pollution, noise, excessive heat or cold, physical exertion, work environment and total weekly working hours.