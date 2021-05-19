Medallion Scholars hold clothing drive for Tempe Threadz

Students from ASU's Medallion Scholarship Program organized a service project to not only help the community, but also reduce waste. Medallion Scholar and W. P. Carey School of Business undergraduate Ahlias Jones shared how the students developed the idea to organize a clothing drive. “As many of us lived in the dorms, we knew that students would be cleaning out their rooms in preparation to move out,” he said. “We were concerned with the amount of items that were going to be thrown away, so we thought a clothing drive would be a good service project and a better option for students when cleaning out their closets.”