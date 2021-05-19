newsbreak-logo
Forest Park's 17-acre nature playscape set to open June 2

By Valerie Schremp Hahn
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleForest Park's new 17-acre nature playscape is set to open June 2, Forest Park Forever and St. Louis’ department of parks, recreation and forestry announced Wednesday. The play area, formally called the Anne O’C. Albrecht Nature Playscape, has been under construction for nearly two years in a space that was not much more than turf grass. It’s situated near the World’s Fair Pavilion at the south end of the park. The $5 million project was funded by donors and is free to enter and use.

