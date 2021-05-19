newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Help! There Are Unmistakable Signs My Best Friend Is a Jerk.

By Dan Kois
Slate
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleI have had a best friend for over a decade. He is fabulously gay, in his 50s, has a house in an expensive city and a vacation home on the coast, and we have been through a lot together. I thought we were extremely close; we would talk almost daily.

slate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Best#Wonderful People#Wedding#Baby People#Faux Pas#Gay People#Covid#Husband#Dear Prudence#Family#Vacation Home#Birthdays#Rsvp D#Resentment#Generosity#Bottles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Family Relationshipsromper.com

An Ode To My Friends Who Aren’t Moms

Dani tells this story better than me. We like to bring it out now and then, usually on a special occasion like my daughter’s recent 18th birthday dinner. It’s just a small tale, a little pearl we polish with retelling. It glows now, a tiny, luminous gem on a long chain of memories.
Relationship AdviceGrazia

Is Dating Your Best Friend Ever A Good Idea?

When Love Island’s Chris Taylor and Maura Higgins announced they were in a relationship in November last year, it felt the reality TV world had been put to rights. The pair everyone rooted for on the show, despite the fact they were never actually together, their new love felt all very stars and planets aligning.
Illinois SocietyChicago Tribune

Letters: Grateful for the time I had with my best friend — my mother

It is that time of year that I try to avoid but cannot. My email was stuffed with the same subject lines: Mother’s Day is Coming. Do Something Special this Mother’s Day. And: 2 Days Left to Send Mother’s Day Gifts. Sunday was the fourth Mother’s Day since my mother died, but this year, I had less anger and sadness as I deleted those solicitation emails.
Family RelationshipsAPG of Wisconsin

Boomer Life: Cousins — best friends for life

For a very long time I have thought about writing a boomer column about cousins. Where to begin? Right at birth. Boomers know their cousins like they know their siblings. There is almost no line that can be drawn between the two, and the bloodline is nearly identical. Well, close anyway.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

A Lasting Gift: Remembering My Friend Kim Chernin

Kim Chernin’s memoir In My Mother’s House has lived in me ever since I first read it in the 1980s, when I was living in London. The uneasy daughter, the uneasy mother, the mother’s life of activism, the struggle for justice, a daughter’s search for meaning in her life independent of her mother: these themes spoke to me. In the decades since, I had forgotten Kim, except for the picture on the cover—that naughty look, those warm, knowing eyes. In the strange way of chemistry between humans, that expression has never left me.
Relationship AdviceBoston Globe

Should I tell my friend about my romance with her brother?

What are your love and relationship questions? Email them all to [email protected] or fill out the form. I am 26 years old. My best friend's older brother got my contact information and has made comments about a possible "us" in the future. We are getting to know each other. I like him too, but we have yet to become official.
LifestyleWCAX

Best friends get crafty for causes

People across the country took to the streets on Saturday to protest the pandemic and how federal and state governments have handled it so far. In a short video tweeted by Houston police, Cmdr. Ron Borza can be seen sitting next to the tiger, petting the animal and saying it has been a long week searching for it.
Relationship AdviceBoston Globe

Should I date one of my best friends?

We’re looking for letters! Send your relationship question to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Q. I met one of my best friends three years ago, and she has become a major fixture in my life. We’ve both supported each other through some of the hardest times in our lives, including quarantine. We text or see each other nearly every day. For more than a year I have felt my feelings grow for her as more than a friend, and she has given me some hints she feels the same way. Two weeks ago, while we were chatting about our days, she said that she noticed that I had called her pretty over text a lot lately and wanted to know whether I had feelings for her. I didn’t know how to respond so I asked if I could have more time.
Kidsromper.com

What I Talk About With My Mom Friends

I would say that the best piece of advice another mom friend gave me was that we need to give ourselves permission to not be superwomen or supermom all the time. As women and mothers, there is this expectation that we have to be perfect or good at every task that comes our way and that’s just not true. We need to be kinder to ourselves and really own the things that don’t come as naturally to us.
RelationshipsNewnan Times-Herald

Best Friends: 6 for a Dollar

In 1964, Clint Eastwood starred in A Fistful of Dollars. He had no way of knowing this “spaghetti western” would begin his long journey to Academy Award-winning superstar. My friend Russ Dean was born that year, and while I’d bet Russ will never step onto the red carpet at the Oscars, he also had no idea how “a fistful of dollars” would change all our lives.
RelationshipsGrazia

How To Get The Money Your Friends Owe You Without Everyone Hating You

From May 17, weddings of up to 30 people are allowed at a ceremony and reception at a covid-secure venues indoors and outdoors (including in private gardens). And, if the government's roadmap continues unbothered by a new variant or issue otherwise, from June 21 there could be no restrictions on weddings full stop.
HomelessSlate

Help! My Daughter Is Determined to Move Out Even if She Ends Up Homeless.

This is an edited transcript of this week’s Dear Prudence live chat, guest-hosted by Dan Kois. Dan Kois: Hello, readers! I’m Dan, a writer and podcaster at Slate. Most recently I wrote for the magazine about whether Kate Winslet can play basketball—which is to say, I am well-positioned to answer life’s great mysteries.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
TIME

How My Ex-Husband Became One of My Best Friends

Fuller is the author of four novels: Our Endless Numbered Day, which won the Desmond Elliott Prize; Swimming Lessons; Bitter Orange; and Unsettled Ground (Tin House), which has been shortlisted for the 2021 Women's Prize for Fiction. She lives in England with her husband. Paul video-calls me on Whatsapp from...
KidsSlate

My In-Laws Want My Son to Call Them Names I Despise

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I am the mother of an 18-month-old. My husband’s older brother and sister-in-law have spent the entirety of my pregnancy and the 18 months of my child’s life changing their minds about what they’d like to be called. They insist against being called the titles for uncle and aunt in my primary language, although they also speak it. (Perhaps it should be noted that that is what their children call us, and it was the parents’ choice, not ours.) We have attempted to compromise and dutifully teach our child whatever titles they suggest, only to have them change their minds again.
Charitiesthecut.com

‘Help! My Friend Wants Me To Pitch in $400 For a Baby Shower’

One of my good friends is having a baby. It’s her first child, and obviously, I’m thrilled for her. She and I went to grad school together and our friendship means a lot to me. Another friend of ours said she would host a baby shower, so I volunteered to help. The mom-to-be is a pretty casual person, so I figured it would just be a potluck kind of thing. But now the shower host is getting a caterer and ordering flowers and spending a bunch of money. I understand that she wants to make the party special, and it’s at her home (well, in her backyard, because of COVID), so she’s doing the bulk of the planning. But she’s asking for the five co-hosts (including me) to pitch in $400 each, which seems extreme! Also, isn’t the whole point that we’re giving our mom-to-be friend gifts for her baby/impending motherhood? At this rate, I definitely won’t be able to afford to get her a present.
ApparelEsquire

Man's Best Friend Is a Pair of Dickies Shorts

Nestled in between a hummus joint and a suspiciously covert spa sits Dave's: a broad-shouldered storefront with neon window displays and the sort of signage you'd expect at a vaguely intimidating tyre company where "it'll cost ya". Dave's is something of a New York institution. Because, since it opened 58 years ago, it's become a go-to for workwear. Proper workwear; the stuff worn by those who do actual manual work, and, over the last decade, those that perform digital work in the offices behind the scaffolding. And while the steady stream of customers reach for very different things from the vast honeycomb of ceiling-to-floor shelves (a Carhartt Detroit jacket for the NYU student who takes five mirror shots in the changing room; a hi-vis T-shirt for the electrician that spent less than five minutes in-store), one grail in particular is the menswear equivalent of Twitter's epic handshake between both menswearheads and the blue collars they mimic. That's the solid, classic Dickies work short.
Small BusinessHampshire Review

Best friends, BuilderChicks

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Building a business from a passion and a hobby might seem like a lot of work, but building is exactly what Romney native Amy Wall and her business partner (and best friend) Krista Back wanted to do. Amy and Krista started BuilderChicks in 2016, and it began...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The first hug is the sweetest! Reunited family and friends share tear-jerking photos of their first embraces in 14 months - with one daughter admitting she 'sobbed uncontrollably' at being back in her mother's arms

People have been sharing photos and videos of the moment they were finally allowed to officially embrace again today, after the Government lifted social distancing rules that have effectively outlawed hugging for the last 14 months. Sweet reunions captured and shared across social media included tearful grandparents finally getting a...