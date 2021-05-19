Help! There Are Unmistakable Signs My Best Friend Is a Jerk.

One of my good friends is having a baby. It’s her first child, and obviously, I’m thrilled for her. She and I went to grad school together and our friendship means a lot to me. Another friend of ours said she would host a baby shower, so I volunteered to help. The mom-to-be is a pretty casual person, so I figured it would just be a potluck kind of thing. But now the shower host is getting a caterer and ordering flowers and spending a bunch of money. I understand that she wants to make the party special, and it’s at her home (well, in her backyard, because of COVID), so she’s doing the bulk of the planning. But she’s asking for the five co-hosts (including me) to pitch in $400 each, which seems extreme! Also, isn’t the whole point that we’re giving our mom-to-be friend gifts for her baby/impending motherhood? At this rate, I definitely won’t be able to afford to get her a present.