Transportation Sensors Market Insights, Trends Sales, Supply, Demand 2018-2026
Modern transportation systems are highly vulnerable to multiple issues, such as safety, pollution, and traffic congestion. In line with the aforementioned, modern vehicle systems seek better connectivity, which, in turn, will be instrumental to ensure operational efficiency. Automakers are integrating in-vehicle transportation sensors and their subsequent applications in multiple areas, including infotainment, traffic management, safety, and others. Major advancements and developments in the global automotive space continues to be a broad factor fuelling growth of transportation sensors market.