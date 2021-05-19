newsbreak-logo
Bethenny Frankel Talks the Challenges of CEO Life Ahead of ‘The Big Shot’ Finale

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
hazard-herald.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHiring a new employee can be a stressful business, and when the stakes are as high as they are for Bethenny Frankel, it’s not only nerve-wracking, it also makes for great television. HBO Max’s The Big Shot with Bethenny has been tracking a unique interview process for a Vice President...

Bethenny Frankel Is Cool With You Not Being Cut Out to Work for Her

Seldom does a reality television show have a deeper meaning. It’s usually mind-numbing TV meant to distract viewers from the harshness of their actual reality—a ravaged economy, hundreds of thousands dead from COVID-19 and many more living with a newly imposed disposition. Typically all one could reasonably expect from a...
Vogue Magazine

Bethenny Frankel’s New Show Is All About Acting—and Dressing—Like a Boss

Bethenny Frankel is ready for her next chapter. Since departing The Real Housewives of New York City in 2019, the entrepreneur has since been focusing on her many business ventures: her podcast “Just B,” her BStrong initiative serving communities in crisis, and of course her ever-growing Skinnygirl brand. Navigating all of these ventures is a lot for one person to handle—but her new show, premiering on HBO Max tomorrow, is aiming to find her some much-needed help.
Bethenny Frankel Is Here to Deliver the ‘First Reality Show Actually Based in Reality’

Bethenny Frankel is my second celebrity interview of the day, and I am shaking-in-my-work-from-home-sweatpants kind of nervous. Minutes before, the 50-year-old businesswoman tweeted at Jason Feifer, editor-in-chief at Entrepreneur (she’s this month’s cover star) that he was a “great interviewer and writer,” and continued that it was a compliment she “rarely, if ever, gives.”
Bethenny Frankel On Why The Best Time To Start A Business Is Now

“I actually think now is a great time to start a business, because the playing field has been leveled. Everything is upside down. This is when you can find opportunities,” says self-made businesswoman, producer and best-selling author Bethenny Frankel speaking about why a downturn is the ideal time to launch a new business. Having parlayed her success as a reality TV pioneer into the multi-million-dollar Skinnygirl cocktail brand that landed her on the cover of Forbes in 2011, the serial entrepreneur has continued to place bold bets, building an enduring business that now spans a myriad of lifestyle categories. Frankel credits her ability to overcome adversity and her penchant for spotting opportunities as key to fueling her expansive career, both then and now. “Instead of panicking and jumping on the complaining/blaming bandwagon, I collect myself, assess the situation and decide where I can be effective,” she says. “You have to think about this time in that way.”
The Big Shot with Bethenny shows the limits of having a mean boss as reality star

"This strangely conceived series is rooted in the idea that the protagonist of a show full of ambitious people seeking a chance should be the rich person who mocks them," Daniel D'Addario says of Bethenny Frankel's HBO Max business reality competition. "It suggests Frankel’s ability to ride the waves of a changing culture has waned, or that her luck has finally run out. No one can stay scrappy forever, and the way Frankel runs things off-camera clearly works for her, but — especially in the present cultural moment — 'surprisingly demanding boss' is a label that’s hard to wear while keeping the audience on your side. Many reality hosts try to stay above the fray. On this series, Frankel is the fray, a set of circumstances that those under her must first learn how to manage. Failing to do that won’t just get you booted; it’ll get the ire of reality television’s current reigning insult comic trained your way. That Frankel’s barbs end up injuring the one wielding the weapon and not the target — that her relentlessness as regards someone who she could just let go comes quickly to seem single-minded — may be lost on her. It’s as though she’s competing with the people whose fates she controls, if not for a job, then for our attention. It’s unclear what Frankel thought a show about her being a harsh potential employer who hectors her recruits would do for her personal brand. But as a portrait of what the ruthlessly competitive market for business success and for our eyeballs does to one’s sense of generosity and of proportion, The Big Shot with Bethenny is riveting television. If business and life go hand in hand, this series serves as an object lesson for the viewer how much richer their life is that they are not to a boss, and that they do not have this boss. I walked away from six episodes feeling bad for everyone involved. And I can’t believe how quickly I’ll watch the next one."
The Reason Bethenny Frankel's Skinnygirl Cocktail Brand Was Sued

Bethenny Frankel is arguably best known for her blunt attitude on Bravo's hit show "The Real Housewives of New York" as well as her entrepreneurial spirit that has earned her a successful company. Her female-focused lifestyle brand, Skinnygirl, has morphed into an empire over the years and features more than just the initial Skinnygirl Margarita that started it all. The line now offers everything from apparel to supplements to cookware, according to her official website. Frankel isn't always just in front of the camera, though. She spends time on the other side as a producer, has written multiple books that have made it on The New York Times Best Seller list, and is an experienced investor.
Bethenny Frankel Has Taken Up Her Sword in the Cancel Culture Wars

Bethenny Frankel wants everyone to know she’s real, and in a new Vanity Fair profile, she says it repeatedly. “How about we do real?” The sentiment, she says, defined her upcoming HBO Max Apprentice-esque business competion, The Big Shot With Bethenny. “You’ll see it’s extremely real. It couldn’t be more real.”