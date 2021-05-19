Goleta’s FLIR Systems Acquired by Teledyne for $8.2 Billion
FLIR Systems Inc., which employs 556 people in Goleta, was absorbed by Teledyne Technologies in a merger and stock swap worth about $8.2 billion in total. “I am delighted to welcome FLIR to the Teledyne family,” said Robert Mehrabian, executive chairman of Teledyne, in an announcement of the acquisition on May 14. The new division is called Teledyne FLIR, and a spokesperson for the company stated the acquisition resulted in minimal layoffs in Goleta.www.independent.com