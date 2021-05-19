Goleta’s FLIR Systems Acquired by Teledyne for $8.2 Billion

Notice is hereby given that proposals are being accepted to operate THE RESTAURANT AT GOLETA BEACH, 5095 SANDSPIT ROAD, GOLETA, CALIFORNIA. Proposals will be received by the Community Services Department/Real Property Division, until 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, 2021. At that date and time, all proposals will be publicly opened and the names of the Proposers will be read aloud. Please submit a proposal in accordance with the instructions provided in the Request for Proposal, which is available on the County website at the following link: www.countyofsb.org/parks/procurement.sbc.