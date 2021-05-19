newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California Business

Goleta’s FLIR Systems Acquired by Teledyne for $8.2 Billion

By Jean Yamamura
Santa Barbara Independent
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFLIR Systems Inc., which employs 556 people in Goleta, was absorbed by Teledyne Technologies in a merger and stock swap worth about $8.2 billion in total. “I am delighted to welcome FLIR to the Teledyne family,” said Robert Mehrabian, executive chairman of Teledyne, in an announcement of the acquisition on May 14. The new division is called Teledyne FLIR, and a spokesperson for the company stated the acquisition resulted in minimal layoffs in Goleta.

www.independent.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Santa Barbara, CA
Cars
Santa Barbara, CA
Business
City
Goleta, CA
State
Oregon State
City
Thousand Oaks, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flir Systems#Teledyne Technologies#Technology Company#Manufacturing Operations#Business Operations#Business Unit#Flir Systems Inc#Digital Imaging Segment#Indy#Teledyne Flir#Sensing Products#Based Company#Vehicles#Surveillance#Military Operations#Merger#Minimal Layoffs#Executive Chairman#Objects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Related
California Businesspacbiztimes.com

Teledyne closes $8.2B Flir acquisition

Thousand Oaks-based Teledyne Technologies completed its purchase of Flir Systems on May 13 when the stockholders of each company approved the $8.2 billion deal, Teledyne announced May 14. Flir, a thermal imaging company based in Oregon with a large presence in Goleta, is now part of Teledyne’s Digital Imaging Segment...
California Businesspacbiztimes.com

Apeel Sciences broadens its scope with first acquisition

Apeel Sciences, a Goleta company that developed a system for increasing the shelf life of fresh produce, notched a big milestone May 11 when it announced its first acquisition in company history. Apeel acquired ImpactVision, an imaging technology company based in San Francisco, for an undisclosed amount. With the acquisition, Apeel takes a major step…
California BusinessFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
California Businesspacbiztimes.com

New study puts Vandenberg at $5.8B in economic impact, 20K jobs

Editor’s note: This article was updated shortly after it was posted to include information about the planned renaming of the base. Vandenberg Air Force Base was responsible for 20,000 jobs and $5.8 billion in economic activity in 2020, with room to grow to $7.9 billion in output by 2030, according to a new study by Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.
California Businesstherealdeal.com

Another massive property outside LA lists for $75M

A 3,200-acre expanse in the hills of Santa Barbara County is hitting the market for $75 million. The property comes shovel-ready with plans for an 8,000-square-foot mansion designed by prolific Southern California architect Paul McLean, according to the Wall Street Journal. It also has permits for guest houses. It’s the...
California BusinessSanta Barbara Independent

Weed and Wine Come Together in Santa Ynez Valley

For 30 years now, Sunstone Winery has provided the Santa Ynez Valley one of its more famously photographed touchstones, shifting from “Tuscan-inspired” villa in wedding albums to “futuristic French chateau,” at least for purposes of one recent Star Trek show. This week, the new owners of Sunstone took it to...
California GovernmentSanta Barbara Independent

Notice of Request for Proposals Restaurant Concession at Goleta Beach

Notice is hereby given that proposals are being accepted to operate THE RESTAURANT AT GOLETA BEACH, 5095 SANDSPIT ROAD, GOLETA, CALIFORNIA. Proposals will be received by the Community Services Department/Real Property Division, until 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, 2021. At that date and time, all proposals will be publicly opened and the names of the Proposers will be read aloud. Please submit a proposal in accordance with the instructions provided in the Request for Proposal, which is available on the County website at the following link: www.countyofsb.org/parks/procurement.sbc.
California GovernmentSanta Barbara Edhat

Over 100 Vaccines Distributed at Goleta's Sunday Walk-Up Clinic

The City of Goleta, in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, hosted a successful walk-up vaccine clinic on Sunday, May 9, at the Goleta Valley Community Center. Over 100 people came to the event and received either their first or second dose of the vaccine. A top priority of this clinic was to reach the residents in Old Town.
California GovernmentKEYT

Man suffers hypothermia after becoming wedged under Goleta Beach Pier

GOLETA, Calif. - A man was treated for hypothermia after becoming stuck in the water under Goleta Beach Pier early Saturday morning. Santa Barbara County Fire responded to the call just before 4 a.m. Upon arriving, they said they found a man in his 60s wedged between two wood pilings near the boat hoist located about three-quarters of the way out on the pier.
California Governmentcityofgoleta.org

Goleta News Wrap-Up: Check out the May 2021 Edition of the Monarch Press

Thank you Goleta for taking time out to read the May edition of the Monarch Press. There continues to be so much going on in our city and we want to keep the community informed. Santa Barbara County recently moved to the Orange Tier which was very exciting, but it’s important everyone remain vigilant so that we keep going in the right direction. Watch the Goleta City Council talk about why they were vaccinated with our #VaccinateGoleta video and help #reCOVERgoleta.