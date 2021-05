Esteban Hernandez, security specialist at Amazon Web Services (AWS), discusses how organisations can recruit and retain diverse cloud security talent. The pandemic shed fresh light on technology and, by extension, the cyber security skills gap and the need to reskill displaced workers across EMEA. In fact, recent research by (ISC)² has suggested the global cyber security workforce needs to grow by 145% just to close the gap. This is no small margin, and as competition for talent grows, organisations must reassess their approaches to recruiting and retaining top security talent. In part, this comes down to adopting bold new recruitment, while also moving to the cloud.