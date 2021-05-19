newsbreak-logo
Bosworth store damaged after a corner of the building collapses

By Taya White
KMZU
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSWORTH — A building that was known as a staple in the Bosworth community suffered serious damage after a corner of it collapsed Wednesday morning. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post that deputies, the Carrollton Fire Department, and Carroll County EMS were dispatched to the Farmer’s Store on Kansas Avenue for a building collapse and strong smell of gas around 10 a.m. The southeast corner of the building had collapsed and caused considerable damage, including a gas leak. According to officials, no one was in the building at the time of the collapse, and no other injuries or damage were reported.

