newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

North American stock markets partially recover from early crypto-induced losses

By Canadian Press
moosejawtoday.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO — North American stock markets partially recovered from a morning dip fuelled by a big pullback in cryptocurrency followed by the Federal Reserve later indicating it could soon discuss tapering stimulus. The day started with a so-called flash crash as cryptoassets plunged by at least 30 per cent partially...

www.moosejawtoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Stimulus#Oil Stocks#Global Stock Markets#Oil Markets#North American#Cryptoassets#Purpose Investments#S P#Dow Jones#Nasdaq#The Federal Reserve#Iranian#Vermilion Energy Inc#Suncor Energy Inc#The Bank Of Canada#Teck Resources Ltd#Shopify Inc#The Canadian Press#Apha#Cadusd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Tech Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Oil Prices
Country
China
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksBusiness Insider

TSX Extends Gains To 3rd Day, Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended higher on Monday, bucking the weak trend in global markets, as higher crude oil and bullion prices triggered some hectic buying in energy and materials sections. Worries about inflation and reports showing a surge in coronavirus cases in Asian countries weighed on global...
MarketsEurekAlert

COVID-19 hit stock markets as it spread from country to country

As Covid-19 spread around the world, stock markets in individual countries took a major hit - yet stock markets in China where the disease first struck avoided significant falls - researchers at Lero, the Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Software found. A research paper Immune or at-risk? Stock markets...
Businessetfexpress.com

Gold price rebounds as investors concerns on inflation grow

John Reade, Chief Market Strategist at the World Gold Council, comments on why gold-backed ETFs and Net Managed positions have bounced back following the release of the US’s inflation figures last week. Gold has moved higher at the start of this week and is above its 200-day moving average for...
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stock Futures Lower as China Data Disappoints

Investing.com - European stock markets are seen edging lower at the open Monday, as investors weigh concerns over a rise in global inflation as well as disappointing Chinese economic data. At 2:05 AM ET (0705 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.3% lower, CAC 40 futures in France...
Stocksetftrends.com

Stock ETFs Decline after Volatile Week of Trading

Stocks and index ETFs started the week with losses, as the technology sector drove the major benchmarks lower under Monday, adding to the downside pressure from the prior week’s higher-than-expected inflation readings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 fell 0.6% apiece, while as the tech sector pulled...
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer Urges Prudence in Crypto, Stock Market

Elon Musk has said Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report hasn't sold any of its holdings in Bitcoin, following a Twitter exchange that confused and concerned many who own Bitcoin. The comments early Monday came after he wrote Sunday on Twitter "Indeed," in response to a post by another user that said, "Bitcoiners are going to slap themselves next quarter when they find out Tesla dumped the rest of their #Bitcoin holdings. With the amount of hate @elonmusk is getting, I wouldn’t blame him …"
Stocksmountainviewtoday.ca

S&P/TSX composite up in early trading, U.S. stock markets move lower

TORONTO — Gains in the energy and health care sectors helped Canada's main stock index move higher in early trading, while U.S. stock markets fell. The S&P/TSX composite index was up 18.10 points at 19,384.79. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 47.96 points at 34,334.17. The...
StocksDailyFx

Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Will Risk Appetite Recover?

The Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 will look to recover from last week’s turbulence. Inflationary fears have pressured risk appetite across asset classes and traders will look to the upcoming Fed minutes for further insight. Stock Market Seasonality: Should you sell in May and Go Away?. Stock Market...
MarketsPosted by
The Independent

Will bitcoin recover? ‘When in doubt, zoom out’, crypto market analysts advise

The price of bitcoin is up 7 per cent on Monday, but down 7 per cent since the weekend. Week-on-week, it is down more than 20 per cent, but year-on-year it is up nearly 400 per cent. Extending the timeframe even further, bitcoin is up more than 10,000 per cent from five years ago and 500,000 per cent since 2011.Besides demonstrating bitcoin’s notorious volatility, these price movements have led some crypto market analysts to encourage investors, who may be alarmed by the latest price crash, to “zoom out”.The cryptocurrency may have lost a third of its value since its...
Stocksactionforex.com

The Stock Market Began To Recover After The US Federal Reserve Officials Said That The Rise In The Inflation Is Temporary

The US stock market closed with growth on Thursday. S&P 500 index rose by 1.22%, Dow Jones added 1.29%. The trigger for the growth was the statement of the US Fed that no changes in the monetary policy will be held in the near future, and the inflation growth is only a temporary effect caused by the pandemic impact. On the back of this statement, the financial, industrial, and utilities sectors showed a good rebound.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Recouping Most Losses From Earlier This Week

Technology stocks were sharply higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Friday rising 2.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 3.1% this afternoon. In company news, Luminar Technologies (LAZR) rose 8.3% after the vehicle sensors and software company reported a 35.9% revenue increase compared with year-ago levels, rising...
StocksFXStreet.com

Equity markets recover some ground

Stocks are higher, recovering some ground lost during a choppy week. Fed officials have been out in force to calm inflation nerves. Governor Christopher Waller said rates will not rise until policymakers see inflation above target for a long time or there is excessively high inflation, saying the Fed will need to see several more months of data. He also stressed that there is only a temporary ‘mismatch’ between surging demand for workers and people’s willingness/ability to get a job. Meanwhile, businesses across the US are struggling to find labour: McDonald’s is the latest company to increase pay, raising wages by 10% at its US company-owned restaurants as it seeks to take 10,000 new staff over the next three months. Wage push inflation is of greater concern than short-term supply chain pressures and rising commodity prices. The labour market is far tighter than it looks – the Fed will hope that things change quickly once Federal assistance rolls off later in the year. That could see us endure a rough summer of hot inflation readings, with the Fed looking on and hoping it comes to an end in the autumn.
Stockszycrypto.com

MicroStrategy Not Fazed By Musk-Induced $300 Billion Crypto Market Crash – Continues To Spend Millions On Bitcoin

Bitcoin’s status as a viable asset hasn’t withered even as the market takes a hit from Elon Musk suspending Bitcoin payment for Tesla cars. In fact, it seems that shrewd entities in the crypto market have grabbed this opportunity to accumulate more coins. One of the largest business intelligence firms in the world, MicroStrategy, is still buying Bitcoin.
Stocksfxempire.com

S&P 500 Weekly Price Forecast – Stock Market Recovered Quite Nicely

The S&P 500 fell significantly during the course of the week to reach down towards the gap just above the 4000 handle. A lot of this was caused by hotter than anticipated inflation numbers coming out the United States, having people start to price and the fact that the Fed may have to tighten monetary policy much sooner than originally thought. However, that was selling pressure brought on by a “weak hands” type of move as the market sold off for a couple of days. That being said, the Federal Reserve has been steadfast in stating that they are sitting tight with loose monetary policy, and that any inflation would be “transitory.”
StocksForbes

Alteryx Stock Has Potential To Recover By 50%?

Alteryx’s stock (NYSE: AYX), as per consensus analyst estimates, has the potential to grow by 50% to above $120. Alteryx, a software company designing products used for data science and analytics, saw its stock fall heavily after releasing its earnings in February 2021. In 2020, revenue growth slowed down due to the pandemic and the company posted a net loss for the year primarily due to higher operating expenses. The sell off continued due to lower than expected 2021 full year guidance by the company. This was further compounded when the company announced that its chief revenue officer, Dean Darwin (who was hired a few weeks earlier), had left the company after making an inappropriate post on social media.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks fall on U.S. inflation spike; Taiwan stocks recover

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3f2vwbA * Taiwan stocks add 0.6% after sell-off on Wednesday * Oil prices fall, hurting Thai energy companies * Various markets closed on Eid holiday By Rashmi Ashok May 13 (Reuters) - Asian equities fell on Thursday after data showing a jump in U.S. inflation reinforced fears that the Federal Reserve would o raise interest rates sooner than expected, while Taiwan's stocks attempted a recovery from the previous day's slump. Currencies were also broadly weaker as the U.S. dollar stood tall following the inflation data, with the South Korean won down 0.5% to a six-week low, while the Thai baht was off 0.4%. Markets in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore remained closed for the Eid festival. Overnight, U.S. stocks tumbled after data showed consumer prices increased by the most in nearly 12 years in April as booming demand pushed against supply constraints, raising bets of a rate hike as soon as December next year. Higher U.S. rates puts pressure on Asian markets, which yield-seekers usually prefer given their relatively higher interest rates. Furthermore, resurgences of COVID-19 make it harder for Asian centyral banks to match a rate-hiking cycle. If U.S. inflation data does not calm in the next few months, the challenge to the Fed's credibility over its insistence that inflation is only transitory could be disruptive, Tai Hui, chief Asia market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, wrote. "Asia will probably follow the U.S. in the near term, except for the Chinese onshore market. COVID-19 outbreaks in several parts of Asia are adding to uncertainties on the pace of domestic demand recovery, despite strong export performance, especially in northeast Asia." Stocks in Taipei reversed early losses to rise 0.6%, trying to recover after a 4% tumble on Wednesday that was sparked by warnings that Taiwan could face tighter restrictions that would shut non-essential businesses. The warning from authorities came after a rare rise in domestic COVID-19 infections that has unnerved the island, which has so far successfully curbed the spead of infections and never gone into complete lockdown. On Thursday, Taiwanese cities tightened restrictions on access to public venues like gyms and libraries, but the government did not announce any sweeping curbs. Across the last two sessions, the stock index lost nearly 8%. By April end, it had clocked a massive 100% rise from lows touched in March last year, as demand for its electronics exports skyrocketed due to the shift to working from home. Equities in Thailand fell nearly 1%, as India's COVID-19 resurgence hit oil prices, denting large-cap energy firms. PTT shed 0.6% while Gulf Energy Development lost 0.7%. HIGHLIGHTS ** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are up 3 basis points at 1.69%​​ while the 3-year benchmark yield is up 1 basis points at 0.57%​​ ** Taiwan's large-cap electronics firm Hon Hai Precision Industry rose 2.5% ** South Korea's benchmark index traded 0.5% lower, but is 9.5% higher YTD Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0329 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD % % % Japan -0.02 -5.86 <.N2 -1.84 0.67 25> China.