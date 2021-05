Jason Wittrock eyes the progress of his putt as South O’Brien hosted Harris-Lake Park at Primghar. South O’Brien welcomed Harris-Lake Park to Primghar Golf & Country May 4 for a War Eagle Conference dual. “It was another great night for golf and it was fun to host one of the best teams in the conference,” commented South O’Brien coach Heath Reichle “We lost to HLP 171-196 but the guys played pretty good in a pretty stiff wind.”Kaedon Louscher and Brecken Coady tied for fourth place with a 47 and after going to . . .