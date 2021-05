NYC Adoption & Family Services Non-Profit Supports Children Living in Orphanages Through Event. SOURCE: Spence-Chapin Services to Families and Children. May 5, 2021 /3BL Media/ – On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, Spence-Chapin Services to Families and Children (Spence-Chapin) hosted its virtual event, A Granny’s Love: Supporting Children in Orphanages During COVID-19, which raised awareness around the challenges that children living in orphanages are currently facing, and how the Spence-Chapin Granny Program is helping children to overcome them. The event had more than 60 attendees and raised more than $60,000 to benefit children in institutionalized care.