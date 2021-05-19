newsbreak-logo
Palm Coast, FL

Consortium of Local Ham Radio Clubs to Test Emergency Capabilities June 26 and 27

By FlaglerLive
flaglerlive.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal Amateur Radio operators will be representing our community in American Radio Relay League’s annual Field Day. Every June, more than 40,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio’s science, skill and service to our communities and our nation. It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and technical skills all in a single event.

flaglerlive.com
