Minorities

Palestinian Lives Matter

By FlaglerLive
flaglerlive.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleI believe that all people share a common cause for basic freedoms. Yet whenever I speak out about the conflict between Israel and Palestine, I’m cautioned to “be careful” — that I’ll only be able to have a fruitful dialogue by recognizing grievances on “both sides.”. Well, I recognize a...

MinoritiesUS News and World Report

Israel Faces Its Own Black Lives Matter Moment

The images and reports coming from Israel, Jerusalem and Gaza in recent days are shocking. They are also surprising to those who thought the 2020 Abraham Accords and subsequent agreements to normalize relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan would place the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians permanently on the backburner.
MilitaryWorld Socialist Web Site

Israel escalates assaults on Palestinians with US backing

The weekend saw no let-up in Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, even as security forces cracked down on Nakba Day protests across the occupied West Bank. In Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) attacked Hamas and other militant groups, assassinated senior Hamas personnel and terrorised the defenceless population in Gaza with merciless air strikes. Among the targets was the home of Yehya al-Sinwar, Hamas’s most senior official in Gaza, who heads the group’s political and military wings—the third such attack on the home of a senior Hamas official. Hamas and Islamic Jihad have confirmed that 20 of their members have been killed. The IDF has sought approval for further attacks on Hamas, including assassinations.
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

Why do Israel and Hamas fight?

The violent exchanges of fire between the Israeli army and Hamas have entered a second week, with the former unleashing heavy airstrikes on Gaza in the early hours of Monday morning.Over the weekend, an office building in Gaza City that housed the Associated Press and Al Jazeera news agencies was reduced to rubble by Israeli missiles, prompting accusations that the tower was specifically targeted in a bid to silence international media critical of Israel’s actions.So far, 200 Palestinians have been killed in the fighting, more than 50 of them children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, while Israel’s authorities...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Israel’s military effort has an economic shield

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Israel has two defence systems as regional hostilities escalate. One is literal: the country’s military says its Iron Dome missile system has shot down most of the rockets fired by Gaza’s ruling Hamas militant group over the past week. The other is Israel’s own relative economic strength.
Minoritiessfbayview.com

Ed Mead: Prison Lives Matter

There had been a bit of a prisoners’ moment back in the 1950s; it took the form of a rash of prison riots across the country. As a result of this national uprising, changes were implemented, wardens became superintendents, guards became correctional officers, prisoners became inmates and the prisons themselves were renamed “correctional institutions.”
Minoritieshealthing.ca

Military monitored Black Lives Matter movement amid pandemic

Canadian Forces intelligence officers compiled data on the Black Lives Matter movement in Ontario as part of the military’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to documents obtained by this newspaper. But a co-founder of Black Lives Matter in Canada says there is no reason for such scrutiny of the...
Minoritiesindybay.org

Black Lives Matter: An Important Movement

The Black Lives Matters movement supports the sacredness black lives, while also shining a light on police brutality. It is without a doubt that black people face on-going discrimination. It is certain that it is a serious on-going issue here in the US. Not only are black lives facing discrimination and being wrongfully detained, arrested and killed by police, but black women face these discriminations as well. Black women face intersectionality because they are by definition a minority and a woman. Since the BLM movement has sparked a world-wide focus on the issue, many businesses, education institutions, and media have been in support of the Black Lives Matter movement ideals. And as per usual, when there is support, there are always people that will be seeking to counter the movement. The “All Lives Matter'' movement has been the rebuttal to BLM. And quite frank to say, anyone who is in support of the ALM movement is against black people and all People of Color. The United States has come a long way from systemic racism, but it is for certain that we are headed in the right direction. And we will keep heading in that direction until black men and women get their justice.
MinoritiesBarron's

French Black Lives Matter Campaigner Goes On Trial For Slander

A French leading Black Lives Matter campaigner went on trial on Thursday in Paris for slander after she gave the names of police officers in a 2019 Facebook post accusing them of killing her younger brother. Assa Traore, 36, became an international figure in the fight against police violence and...
Maine SocietyFosters Daily Democrat

Letter: Black Lives Matter stands for true civilization

I was struck with a recent article on April 28 describing how a York, Maine, resident "felt betrayed" by an anti-racism proclamation. York, along with many communities, has chosen to take a stand against systemic racism and in support of Black Lives Matter by including official language in its “Proclamation Against Racism, Discrimination and Bigotry.” This is a welcome and overdue message that only begins to acknowledge the deeply embedded systems of racism that exist in our society. A proclamation is a message of solidarity but needs to be followed by actions to address inequities in housing, employment, education, law enforcement, cultural/media representation, health care and more.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Israel says it destroyed miles of tunnels in Gaza

The Israeli military on Monday said it had destroyed nine miles of tunnels in its most recent barrage of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and leveled the homes of nine Hamas commanders. The Associated Press reports that information regarding casualties was not immediately available after the airstrikes. A three-story building...