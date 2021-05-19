‘General Hospital’ Star Laura Wright Looks Back at 30 Years in Daytime
They say “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.” That certainly describes how General Hospital’s Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) has approached life since the death of her husband Sonny (Maurice Benard). Carly doesn’t know Sonny’s alive and well, living in Nixon Falls, while she is emerging as a force to be reckoned with among the crime families in Port Charles. On Wednesday, watch for Carly to try to convince bothersome Gladys (played by scene-stealing Bonnie Burrows) to hightail it out of town.www.argusobserver.com