Oregon Government

Oregon Reports 394 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 More Virus Related Deaths

KXL
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 394 new COVID-19 cases and 7 more virus-related deaths. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (6), Clackamas (31), Clatsop (5), Columbia (4), Coos (1), Crook (11), Curry (6), Deschutes (36), Douglas (8), Grant (1), Harney (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (31), Jefferson (8), Josephine (11), Klamath (9), Lake (1), Lane (22), Lincoln (1), Linn (24), Malheur (4), Marion (42), Morrow (1), Multnomah (57), Polk (8), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (10), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Wasco (4), Washington (32) and Yamhill (10).

