Playground at Wentzville’s Heartland Park damaged by vandals

The Wentzville Parks and Recreation Department took to Facebook today to raise awareness about vandalism in the city’s parks. Their post read:. [This image] . . . was taken at Jake’s Field of Dreams Playground at Heartland Park. This is where some musical drums used to sit. This feature alone has been damaged by vandals and removed twice in the past month. Incidents like this hurt our community by damaging features that are meant for everyone to enjoy. We ask that if you see any suspicious behavior in our parks to please notify Wentzville Missouri Police Department by calling Dispatch at (636) 327-5105.