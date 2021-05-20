newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wentzville, MO

Playground at Wentzville’s Heartland Park damaged by vandals

By Tamara Duncan
70 West Sentinel
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wentzville Parks and Recreation Department took to Facebook today to raise awareness about vandalism in the city’s parks. Their post read:. [This image] . . . was taken at Jake’s Field of Dreams Playground at Heartland Park. This is where some musical drums used to sit. This feature alone has been damaged by vandals and removed twice in the past month. Incidents like this hurt our community by damaging features that are meant for everyone to enjoy. We ask that if you see any suspicious behavior in our parks to please notify Wentzville Missouri Police Department by calling Dispatch at (636) 327-5105.

www.70westsentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wentzville, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Vandals#City Police#City Parks#Heartland Park#Community#Dreams Playground#Incidents#Dispatch#Notify#Raise Awareness#Field#Calling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Vandalism
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Security Cameras
Related
Wentzville, MOnewstime-mo.com

Wentzville updates from the Mayor

In my last Newstime article, I told you all about our upcoming Wentzville Days celebration May 21-23 in Historic Downtown Wentzville (to learn more visit www.wentzvillemo.gov/wentzvilledays). In this article, I wanted to share a few more summer reminders. Construction Projects. Until Thursday, May 20, the intersection of Linn Avenue and...
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Missouri teen drowns trying to swim across river

UNION, Mo. (AP) — A teenager has died after attempting to swim across the Meramec River in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. William Bergner Jr., of Bourbon, died Sunday night after he tried to swim across the river from a campground boat access inside Meramec State Park in Franklin County. He became exhausted, went under the water and was not able to resurface, the patrol said.
Missouri StateKOMU

17-year-old dies after being shot by police at Missouri park

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old who was shot by police in Missouri after confronting officers with a gun has died. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Lantz Stephenson Jr., of Grandview, was shot about 6:45 a.m. Sunday at a park in the Kansas City suburb of Grandview, and died at a hospital.
Louisiana StatePosted by
WAFB

La. man faces murder charge in 1984 death of Mo. woman

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, May 17, the arrest of a Franklin man in the 1984 death of a woman in Missouri. Sheriff Blaise Smith said Larry Gene Hicks, 78, is charged with second-degree murder. He added Hicks was interviewed by Camden County, Mo. investigators last week and “made admissions that implicated him in the murder.” A warrant was later issued for his arrest.
Missouri StateKMBC.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol issues Endangered Silver Alert for missing 72-year-old Gladstone woman

GLADSTONE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old woman last seen early Monday morning. The MSHP and the Gladstone Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating Janet Shull-Christenson, who was last seen at 2:45 a.m. walking away from her home at 6479 North Prospect Ave. in Gladstone, Missouri.
Missouri Statelpgasmagazine.com

Missouri school district purchases 11 propane-fueled buses

Missouri’s Independence School District invested in 11 Blue Bird propane autogas-fueled school buses and installed a propane fueling infrastructure. The school district, located near Kansas City, Missouri, was previously utilizing diesel-powered buses but wanted to lower costs as well as harmful emissions. “I think cost and emissions both certainly played...
Missouri StateNeosho Daily News

Which Missouri cities and counties still have COVID-19 mask mandates?

Missouri never had a statewide mask mandate, unlike many states, but as the COVID-19 pandemic spread rapidly last fall, many Missouri cities and counties rushed to adopt some form of face covering requirement. By November, more than half the state's population was required to wear a mask while in shared...
Wentzville, MOnewstime-mo.com

New Cliff View Branch library opens In Wentzville

The St. Charles City-County Library officially opened Cliff View Branch, their newest location in Wentzville. The library is located at 10 Cliff View Drive at Wentzville Bluffs. The Cliff View Branch is a modern, light-filled space with drive-through services and an outdoor patio space. This former coffee shop now boasts...
Eureka, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

New library branch open in Wentzville; another nears debut in Eureka

A library with a drive-thru window opened in Wentzville Monday, and Eureka will soon get its first full-service branch. Cliff View branch, part of the St. Charles City-County Library, takes over a former coffee cafe Six North Cafe. It is at 10 Cliff View Drive near Interstate 70 and Hwy Z.
Wentzville, MO70 West Sentinel

Wentzville

If you’ve driven on Main Street in historic downtown Wentzville lately, you may have noticed that something is different. Actually, something’s missing. The 100-year-old building at 12 W. Main was torn down recently over concerns. The City of Wentzville announced last week that the Board of Aldermen has selected a...
Lewis County, MOkhqa.com

Lewis County landline 911 service restored

LEWIS COUNTY, Mo., (KHQA) — UPDATE:. Northeast Emergency Communications Center (NECOMM) 911 officials were notified just after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday that an equipment failure at a major telephone switching facility located in Wentzville, Mo., was the cause of an outage that prevented some telephone customers from reaching 911 services from their landline phone earlier in the day.