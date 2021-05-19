Fun Facts To Share At Parties

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleDid you know that in the USA, there are more Chinese Restaurants than all the McDonalds, KFC, Burger Kings and Wendy’s combined? That’s a whole lot of Chinese food! Did you know that a million seconds equals 11 ½ days and that 1 billion seconds equals more than 31 years? Did you know that a sloth takes 2 weeks to digest food it has eaten? In 2001, a 7-foot bull shark bit off a boy’s arm, and his Uncle saved the boy by diving into the water after the shark, wrestled it back to shore where it was shot, retrieved the boys arm and it was sewn back on at a local hospital. WOW!

