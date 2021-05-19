‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: There’s a New Crime-Solving Team in the Aloha State (VIDEO)

You’ve waited a long time for it, and on next week’s NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 finale, Linda Hunt is finally going to be back at Hetty!. As for what sort of role she’s going to have, that remains to be seen; on the surface, though, it looks like she’ll be offering up closure to one of the big stories this season. We know that Nell has struggled with trying to find a way to fill her shoes, and maybe Hunt’s character can offer up a little bit of last-minute encouragement. NCIS as an organization may need that if Nell is to stick around — after all, it sounds like Eric will be coming to her with quite the interesting offer.