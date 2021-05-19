‘CSI: Vegas’ Brings Back Familiar Faces to Save the Crime Lab (VIDEO)

"Where is my money? You're not gonna get far… ’cause I will hunt you down." Vertical Entertainment has debuted an official trailer for Death in Texas, a new crime thriller from filmmaker Scott Windhauser. This hasn't premiered at any fests, and will drop on VOD this June. Recently released from prison, Billy Walker will do whatever it takes to save the only person who has stuck by him, his mother Grace, who desperately needs a liver transplant and she is all out of options. Ronnie Gene Blevins stars as Billy, who realizes "he must break a few more laws in order to get his mother to the top of the transplant list in order to save her life." Ha! That's true love. The excellent cast includes Lara Flynn Boyle, Bruce Dern (who seems to be having a blast playing the kingpin), Stephen Lang, John Ashton, and William Shockley. This looks a bit better than average, a gritty Texas crime thriller with some wicked characters within. Take a look below.