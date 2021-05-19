‘CSI: Vegas’ Brings Back Familiar Faces to Save the Crime Lab (VIDEO)

newsbreak-logo
A few of your favorite CSIs are back on CBS this fall, and they’ll be joined by quite a few new investigators. CSI: Vegas, the sequel to CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2000-2015), features a new chapter in the city where it all began. Gil Grissom (William Petersen), Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox), and David Hodges (Wallace Langham) return to help Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) and her team (the “Michael Jordans in their field,” Newsome calls them) as they face an existential threat that could bring down the entire Crime Lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the neon-lit streets of Vegas. Together, they’ll do what they do best — follow the evidence — using the latest forensic techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.

