‘Ghosts’: Get Your First Look at Rose McIver’s New CBS Comedy (VIDEO)

Starz announced that Daveed Diggs and Rafel Casal’s new comedy series “Blindspotting” will premiere on June 13 at 9 p.m. across all its platforms. Based on the 2018 film of the same name that Diggs and Casal also wrote, produced and starred in, “Blindspotting” picks up six months after where the movie left off. It centers on Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones), who is nipping at the heels of a middle-class life in Oakland, Calif. until longtime partner and father of her son, Miles (Casal), is incarcerated. She is left to navigate a chaotic and humorous existential crisis when she is forced to move in with Miles’ mother (Helen Hunt) and half sister (Jaylen Barron). The cast also includes recording artist Benjamin Turner as Earl, who was recently released from prison; Candace Nicholas-Lippman as Ashley’s close friend Janelle, and Atticus Woodward as Sean, Ashley and Miles’ sweet and energetic son. “Blindspotting” is produced by Lionsgate Television. In addition to Diggs and Casal, it is executive produced by Jesse Wu Calder, Keith Calder, Emily Gerson Saines, Ken Lee and Tim Palen. See a trailer below.