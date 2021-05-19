newsbreak-logo
'Ghosts': Get Your First Look at Rose McIver's New CBS Comedy (VIDEO)

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
Daily Iberian
 2 hours ago

Things are getting hilariously spooky over at CBS as the network adds Ghosts to its fall lineup. The series starring Rose McIver (iZombie) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (The Mindy Project) will make its debut on Thursdays in the new TV season. The single-camera comedy follows freelance journalist Samantha (McIver) and chef...

www.iberianet.com
TV SeriesSouthwest Daily News

‘Rugrats’ Return in First Trailer for New Paramount+ Series (VIDEO)

Paramount+ is unveiling its first look at the their Rugrats series. Get ready to follow Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Susie, and Angelica on a new set of colorful adventures. Premiering Thursday, May 27, the series from Nickelodeon Animation Studio sees the reimagined babies explore their world with new original stories while also complementing the original series which originally debuted in 1991.
California EntertainmentSFGate

Starz Releases First Look at Comedy 'Blindspotting' Premiering in June (TV News Roundup)

Starz announced that Daveed Diggs and Rafel Casal’s new comedy series “Blindspotting” will premiere on June 13 at 9 p.m. across all its platforms. Based on the 2018 film of the same name that Diggs and Casal also wrote, produced and starred in, “Blindspotting” picks up six months after where the movie left off. It centers on Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones), who is nipping at the heels of a middle-class life in Oakland, Calif. until longtime partner and father of her son, Miles (Casal), is incarcerated. She is left to navigate a chaotic and humorous existential crisis when she is forced to move in with Miles’ mother (Helen Hunt) and half sister (Jaylen Barron). The cast also includes recording artist Benjamin Turner as Earl, who was recently released from prison; Candace Nicholas-Lippman as Ashley’s close friend Janelle, and Atticus Woodward as Sean, Ashley and Miles’ sweet and energetic son. “Blindspotting” is produced by Lionsgate Television. In addition to Diggs and Casal, it is executive produced by Jesse Wu Calder, Keith Calder, Emily Gerson Saines, Ken Lee and Tim Palen. See a trailer below.
TV SeriesPosted by
Parade

Get Your First Look! Everyone Is in Danger of Some Type on This Week's Big Sky

After last week’s episode of Big Sky it seems like everyone is in danger in one form or another. In this week’s installment called “Bitter Roots,” Ronald (Brian Geraghty) comes to the realization that he is in dire straits and must decide on his next steps. While out camping with Ronald and her daughter, Phoebe (Zoe Noelle Baker), Scarlet (Anja Savcic) gets an alarming call that her sister is missing.
TV SeriesRottentomatoes.com

Dan Stevens and Morgan Freeman Star in Solos Exclusive Sneak Peek

A young man, Otto (Dan Stevens), searches for Stuart (Morgan Freeman), an old man believed to be suffering from dementia in Solos episode 7, directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson (Nowhere Boy) and written by series creator David Weil (Hunters). Otto offers Stuart memory implants that begin to regenerate his memory and reveal a shocking truth about Stuart’s identity that reverberates through all seven stories in the Amazon Prime Video limited series. The series also stars Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, and Constance Wu.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

American Housewife: Comedy Series Cast Reacts to ABC Cancellation

American Housewife was cancelled by ABC on Friday, and the cast has now reacted to the series not getting a sixth season. Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio, Giselle Eisenberg, and Ali Wong star in the comedy series which follows the Otto family as they live in a wealthy town in Connecticut. The last episode of the comedy aired on March 31st.
TV Seriesthesalemnewsonline.com

‘Lisey’s Story’: Julianne Moore Is an Unhinged Widow in First Look at Stephen King Series (VIDEO)

Apple TV+ is looking to the king of horror for its next limited series with Lisey’s Story, based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King. The author has adapted and written the series which is set to debut Friday, June 4, 2021 on the streaming platform. Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore leads the all-star eight-episode drama and viewers are getting their first look with a newly-released trailer.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania gets a first trailer

Sony Pictures has released a trailer for Hotel Transylvania: Transformania the fourth and final instalment in the animated film series, which sees the no-longer-Adam-Sandler-voiced Drac and his monster pals transformed into humans when Van Helsing’s ‘Monsterfication Ray’ goes haywire, stripping them of their powers and sending them on an adventure across the globe with Johnny and Mavis in search of a cure before it’s too late.
Movies1069morefm.com

Take a look at Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy in trailer for Hulu’s ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’

Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Regina Hall and more appear in the latest teaser trailer for Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers. In the clip, Kidman — who portrays health and wellness resort director Masha — promises her nine visitors that she can heal and transform them in 10 days Michael Shannon, Manny Jacinto, Luke Evans, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Tiffany Boone, Grace Van Patten, Asher Keddie and Bobby Cannavale also appear in the teaser trailer.
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

The First Trailer for Amazon Prime Video's Panic Will Get Your Heart Racing

Watch: Teen Shows Made for Adults: "Sex Education," "The Wilds" & More. "Uncover the secrets, face your fears and don't panic." That's the warning issued in the recently released trailer for Amazon Prime Video's new teen drama, titled Panic. The upcoming series, which is based off Lauren Oliver's 2014 novel of the same name, follows graduating senior Heather (Olivia Welch) who is willing to risk it all in order to escape her small town.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

2 Benedict Cumberbatch Movies Are Dominating Netflix Today

Two Benedict Cumberbatch movies are dominating Netflix today. Yes, the Doctor Strange star appears in a couple of the films that are proving enormously popular around the globe this Monday, May 17th and they happen to be two animated flicks featuring the distinctive voice of the Sherlock actor. The movies in question are The Penguins of Madagascar and The Grinch.
Food & Drinkssarabozich.com

A new look (and beers!) at Midtown Cinema

Harrisburg’s Midtown Cinema has reopened post-pandemic and fully renovated. One of my favorite things to do is go to the movies. My husband and friends will attest that I’m notorious for curling up and napping during the show – my “most expensive nap,” I’ve actually really missed getting popcorn, watching the trailers, and settling in for the show. And I know I’m not alone!