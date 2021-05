GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – There were no injuries reported, but damage to the Lakeview Apartment complex in Goucester. On Sunday 5-9-2021 at approximately 2:30 PM, Gloucester Township Police Traffic Safety Unit and Patrols were dispatched to Lakeview Apartments for a report of a vehicle into a building. There were no injuries reported, the crash is being investigated, and the building was inspected by a Gloucester Township, New Jersey Construction Official.