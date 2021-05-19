‘General Hospital’ Star Laura Wright Looks Back at 30 Years in Daytime

In the preview for General Hospital for April 26 – 30, trouble is brewing in both Port Charles and Nixon Falls. Read on for the scoop!. In Nixon Falls, “Mike” can’t stop thinking about the strange incident with Jax. After he was shot during the barn dance robbery, and before passing out completely, Jax saw Sonny and exclaimed, “What the hell!” Nina is going to have a lot of covering to do, make that lies to tell, in order to keep her new life from imploding like always. However, we aren’t sure that is possible, especially when Jax comes to and remembers seeing Sonny. It may be time for Nina to give it up and reveal the truth to all about who “Mike” really is before she digs herself in any deeper.