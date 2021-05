Students at Highland High School have a chance to reach for the stars that is offered to no other students in the state. According to former superintendent Dr. Mike Jorgensen, Highland recently became the first district in the state to offer a four-year curriculum in aerospace engineering. The program is overseen by teacher Tim Surine, who has trained at Auburn University in South Carolina the last few years to implement this program.This development led to a partnership with Collins Engineering, who hosted Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day which was attended by 12 Highland students, an increase from five students that attended a year ago.