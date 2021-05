Ten dairy princesses from across Minnesota have been named finalists for the 68th Princess Kay of the Milky Way, after participating in virtual or in-person judging sessions held May 14-15. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the typical Dairy Promotion and Leadership event was separated into virtual leadership sessions and a day of judging. To compete to be a finalist for Princess Kay of the Milky Way, each princess submitted an application, participated in a personal interview, prepared and delivered a speech, and participated in a mock media interview. After these events, 10 finalists were selected to compete for the title of Minnesota’s 68th Princess Kay of the Milky Way, who will be crowned in August.