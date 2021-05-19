Workers at the Whitney Move to Unionize
Employees at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York are petitioning to join the United Auto Workers union. Some 180 staff, including conservators, curators, educators, editors, porters, and visitor-services workers, on May 17 filed for representation by Local 2110 branch of UAW, which currently represents staff at the Museum of Modern Art, the New-York Historical Society, and the Bronx Museum of the Arts, among other institutions. The news was originally reported in the New York Times.www.artforum.com