Workers at the Whitney Move to Unionize

Two Italian towns will pay remote workers to move there – but applicants must have an “active” job that can be done remotely.The appealing prospect is part of a broader scheme that aims to incentivise people to relocate to under-populated regions and inject new life and cash into the local community.The medieval village of Santa Fiora in Tuscany and ancient city of Rieti in Lazio are both offering remote workers willing to relocate and rent a house there up to €200 (£174) or 50 per cent off the total rent for long-term stays of between two and six months. With...