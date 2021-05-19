newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Russia’s Lavrov tells U.S.’s Blinken: We should decide how to build relations

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleREYKJAVIK (Reuters) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the start of their meeting in Reykjavik on Wednesday that Moscow and Washington have to decide on their further cooperation as serious differences remain. Lavrov, in the first meeting with the new U.S. secretary...

985theriver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Moscow#U S Secretary#United States#Reuters#Russian#State Antony Blinken#Reporting#Reykjavik#Editing#Spheres#Reykjavik
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
Related
U.S. Politicsdailyjournal.net

Dogged by Mideast crisis, US envoy Blinken visits Denmark

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Denmark on Monday for talks on climate change, Arctic policy and Russia as calls grew for the Biden administration to take a tougher, more active stance on spiraling Israeli-Palestinian violence. Blinken is seeing Danish leaders as well as top...
PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Russia Warns West Against Arctic Encroachment Ahead Of Talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday warned Western countries against staking claims in the Arctic, as global warming makes the region more accessible and a site of global competition. Lavrov's comments came ahead of a ministerial meeting of the Arctic Council that comprises Russia, the United States, Canada, Norway,...
Politics740thefan.com

Switzerland is most likely venue for Putin-Biden summit – Russia’s Kommersant

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Switzerland is the most likely venue for a potential summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden in June, Russia’s Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday, citing government sources. Biden, who in March said he thought Putin was a “killer”, prompting Moscow to recall...
Politicsvestnikkavkaza.net

Lavrov, Blinken agree to meet in Reykjavik on May 20 - Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone and have agreed to meet in Reykjavik on May 20 on the sidelines of the Arctic Council, Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, Reuters reports. They also discussed a potential summit, according to the readout...
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Secretary Blinken and Minister Lavrov discussed the upcoming Arctic Council Ministerial, where they will meet next week, and the potential to cooperate during Russia’s subsequent Arctic Council Chairmanship. Secretary Blinken reiterated President Biden’s resolve to protect U.S. citizens and act firmly in defense of U.S. interests in response to actions by Russia that harm us or our allies. He called on Russia to release Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed so they can return home to their families. The Secretary provided the Minister an overview of U.S. policy toward the DPRK, and the two committed to continued discussion on issues of mutual concern.
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Blinken tells Lavrov that US won’t hesitate to respond to Russian aggression

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden won’t waver in responding to aggression from Moscow in the United States or elsewhere.
Foreign Policyamericanmilitarynews.com

US-Russia relations now worse than Cold War era, Russia’s top diplomat says

Last week, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov said relations between the United States and Russia are now worse than they were during the Cold War era. Head of the Russian state news agency Rossiya Segodnya, Dmitry Kiselyov said during an April 28 interview with Lavrov, “Our relations with the United States are really ‘hell.’ Personally, I don’t recall them being at such a low ebb ever before. This is even worse than the Cold War times, in my opinion. Ambassadors have returned back to their home countries. What’s going to happen next? What is the possible scenario?”
U.S. Politics104.1 WIKY

U.S. voices concern over military movements to Azerbaijan, Armenia leaders

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, in separate calls on Monday with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, expressed concern over recent tensions between the two countries, the White House said in a statement. Armenia accused Azerbaijan last week of sending troops across the border. Azerbaijan...
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

U.S. and Russia's Collision Course in the Black Sea

Putin is pulling troops back from the land border, but getting more adventurous on the waters. Ukrainians breathed a collective sigh of relief last month when Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would withdraw the majority of more than 100,000 troops that had been shifted to the Russian-Ukrainian border. So did the U.S., NATO and the rest of Europe.
PoliticsJamestown Foundation

The Thorny Road to the Kremlin’s Desired Yalta-2021

Russian top officials—in particular, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (RIA Novosti, April 27) and Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev (Kommersant, April 8)—have for weeks been talking about the deepening crisis in Russia’s relations with the United States while at the same time expressing some hope that an improvement could still happen. Both Patrushev and Lavrov imply Russo-US relations are as bad as during the Cold War, though with less predictability or mutual respect. Still the two men insist there are no major ideological differences today, since Russia is not trying to destroy the Western way of life by spreading some form of Communism. This apparently implies the present confrontation is superficial and could perhaps be resolved if Washington and its allies curtail their aggressive stance against Moscow as well as recognize Russia’s “legitimate” national security and sovereign rights, including the right to defend Russian-speakers wherever they live. If the US and its cohorts do not stand down, the situation “could get worse than a Cold War,” according to Lavrov (RIA Novosti, April 27)—i.e., go from “cold” to “hot.”
Politicsvestnikkavkaza.net

Lavrov: Russia ready to share ideas on how to restart Mideast peace talks

Moscow is ready to share its ideas on how to restart the negotiations on the Middle East peace process, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, opening talks with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki on Wednesday. "We are concerned about the lack of promising agreements on restarting the peace process and...
MilitaryPosted by
Newsweek

Russia Tells U.S. Only Their Troops Are Welcome in Syria

Moscow has hit back at a Pentagon report criticizing the actions of Russian troops in Syria. It follows an assessment to U.S. Congress about the international campaign against ISIS, Operation Inherent Resolve, which accused Russian troops of violating "deconfliction processes" established in the northeast of Syria. The analysis, covering the...