Texas Education

Column: Every graduating class is building a foundation for what's next

By Cynthia Teniente-Matson, Ed.D
MySanAntonio
 5 hours ago

When I watch our graduates in their caps and gowns hold their diplomas and take selfies and group family photos, I think about A&M-San Antonio’s importance — creating opportunities, opening doors, and positively impacting South Bexar County. One of our core values at A&M-SA is to be a catalyst for opportunity. As we imagine our University’s future together with surrounding neighborhoods and beyond, this value underlies everything we do.

