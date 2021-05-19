Column: Every graduating class is building a foundation for what's next
When I watch our graduates in their caps and gowns hold their diplomas and take selfies and group family photos, I think about A&M-San Antonio’s importance — creating opportunities, opening doors, and positively impacting South Bexar County. One of our core values at A&M-SA is to be a catalyst for opportunity. As we imagine our University’s future together with surrounding neighborhoods and beyond, this value underlies everything we do.www.mysanantonio.com