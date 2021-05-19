May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Effective: 2021-05-01 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Dodge; Fond Du Lac; Green; Green Lake; Iowa; Jefferson; Kenosha; Lafayette; Marquette; Milwaukee; Ozaukee; Racine; Rock; Sauk; Sheboygan; Walworth; Washington; Waukesha ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED SATURDAY .Very warm, windy, and dry conditions may lead to critical fire weather conditions for Saturday afternoon. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued in response. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the potential for critical fire weather conditions, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Marquette...Green Lake...Fond du Lac Sheboygan...Sauk...Columbia...Dodge...Washington...Ozaukee Iowa...Dane...Jefferson...Waukesha...Milwaukee...Lafayette Green...Rock...Walworth...Racine and Kenosha. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * TIMING...Saturday Afternoon * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the low 80s. * IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for possible burn bans.