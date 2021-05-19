newsbreak-logo
Peacemaker joins Imperial

By Leonardo Biazzi
dotesports.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLuis “peacemaker” Tadeu is the new head coach of Imperial’s CS:GO team, the Brazilian organization announced today. The 33-year-old Brazilian coach had been inactive since February when MAD Lions parted ways with him after 14 months. He helped them win Flashpoint season one over MIBR in April 2020 and previously coached several international teams such as Heroic, TYLOO, Misfits, and most notably Team Liquid, who he helped finish runners-up at the ESL Cologne Major in 2016.

dotesports.com
