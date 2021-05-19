Peacemaker joins Imperial

EL CENTRO - The Southwest Eagles’ girls soccer team hosted the imperial Tigers Wednesday, May 5, for a one-sided battle that resulted in a win for the Tigers, 4-0 Opening the first minutes of play, the Tigers gained possession of the ball for an offensive push downfield. In Eagle territory, the Tigers’ Viviana Espino dribbled into the box for a shot on goal that was kept out by Eagles’ keeper Jazlyn Peraza. The Tigers kicked the ball out of play for a goal kick by the Eagles. However, the Tigers regained possession for another shot on goal by Brisa Necochea that soared out of play for another goal kick.