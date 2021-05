Bethenny Frankel is arguably best known for her blunt attitude on Bravo's hit show "The Real Housewives of New York" as well as her entrepreneurial spirit that has earned her a successful company. Her female-focused lifestyle brand, Skinnygirl, has morphed into an empire over the years and features more than just the initial Skinnygirl Margarita that started it all. The line now offers everything from apparel to supplements to cookware, according to her official website. Frankel isn't always just in front of the camera, though. She spends time on the other side as a producer, has written multiple books that have made it on The New York Times Best Seller list, and is an experienced investor.