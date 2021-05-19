Things We Saw Today: The Ted Lasso Cast Did an Interview In Character With a Sports Reporter Who Had No Idea Who They Were

When it was announced that JJ Abrams was set to produce a new “Superman” film with acclaimed writer Ta-Nehisi Coates set to pen the script, the reports said that the film would actually include a Black actor as the superhero. But without much more information, fans were a bit confused. Does this mean Henry Cavill would continue as Clark Kent and a new actor would take the role of Calvin Ellis, a Black character from the comics that is another version of Superman from the multiverse? Or is this new film going to be a full reboot? Well, according to THR, we are getting a better idea about what’s going on.