Things We Saw Today: The Ted Lasso Cast Did an Interview In Character With a Sports Reporter Who Had No Idea Who They Were

This weekend, Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham finally reunite for the new action-thriller, Wrath of Man, an English-language remake of 2004's French drama-thriller, Cash Truck. Having collaborated with the brooding action star with Lock, Star, and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, and Revolver, fans are hoping that this star-driven action vehicle will be a return-to-form for its lead actor and hard-working co-writer/director. It's too early to know whether or not that's the case, but we do know that Ritchie has assembled another strong cast for this latest Statham project. Co-starring Holt McCallany, Josh Hartnett, Eddie Marsan, Scott Eastwood, and Post Malone, among several more recognizable faces, you've been acquainted with these heavy-hitting actors, and if you're wondering why they look familiar, we're here to help. Here's where you've seen Wrath of Man's cast before.