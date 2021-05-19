newsbreak-logo
NBA

Why fight for Raptors' NBA relevance could factor in Ujiri's decision

 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are very good reasons to believe that Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri will be back with the club for several seasons to come. I recently had someone with close ties to the MLSE board handicap the likelihood of the pending free agent re-upping at 95 per cent. It’s hard...

NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Sixers will pursue Kyle Lowry again

Lowry not getting traded at the March 25 deadline was quite a surprise, but it wasn’t for lack of trying on the part of the Toronto front office. But as team president Masai Ujiri made clear back then, the Raptors still have an incredibly high opinion of Lowry and his game that — as they saw it — wasn’t properly reflected in the offers that came their way. Yet among the three teams known to be in hot pursuit of Lowry back then — the Lakers, Miami and Philadelphia — only the Heat are in a financial position to possibly sign Lowry outright this summer. Sources say the Sixers still plan on pursuing him by way of a possible sign-and-trade. While they added George Hill at the deadline in lieu of Lowry, only $1.2 million of his $10 million salary for next season is guaranteed, and the deal expires at that point. The Lowry interest remains very strong there.
NBAraptorsrapture.com

Toronto Raptors: Malachi Flynn’s Rookie of the Month validates Masai Ujiri

Masai Ujiri and the Toronto Raptors using a first-round draft choice on San Diego State point guard Malachi Flynn seemed like one of the more disappointing picks in the 2020 NBA Draft after the first few months of the season, but Flynn has been proving to himself and RAPTOR NATION that he can play at a high level in this league.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Pistons extending head coach Dwane Casey's contract

The Detroit Pistons are finalizing a contract extension for coach Dwane Casey, sources told ESPN. Casey has two years left on his original five-year deal, and will be extended for one more season through 2023-24, sources said. 8 hours ago – via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN. Through a 20-50 record...
NBAthepost.on.ca

SIMMONS: Tanenbaum says contract talks with Masai will begin next week

Larry Tanenbaum’s long-standing premise — that Masai Ujiri isn’t going anywhere — won’t be dealt with in any way until after this Raptors irregular season ends on Sunday. Tanenbaum, the chairman of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment Ltd., admitted Monday in a rare e-mail exchange that “Masai and I agreed...
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Masai Ujiri's Future Looms Large Over Raptors' Offseason

There will soon be time to rehash the 2020-21 season for the Toronto Raptors and look forward to what should be a much better 2021-22 season, but the biggest and most pressing question for the organization right now involves the future of team president Masai Ujiri. This week Ujiri and...
NBAHoopsHype

Dwane Casey Contract

Keith Langlois: The Pistons have announced they’ve agreed to a contract extension with Dwane Casey that will keep their coach in Detroit through the 2023-24 season. Omari Sanfoka II: Pistons officially announce the Dwane Casey extension. Statements from Casey, Tom Gores and Troy Weaver. 5 hours ago – via Adrian...
NBAraptorsrepublic.com

Morning Coffee – Fri, May 7

NBA: Raptors lose to Wizards in OT despite Siakam’s 44 points – Yahoo!. Five — Excellent: Siakam was great in this game, matching his career-high with 44 points, which he notched last season against the Wizards. Siakam dominates this matchup because the Wizards don’t have a tall wing defender, their transition defense is shoddy, and they don’t protect the rim. Siakam was able to get into the paint repeatedly, including in the dreaded clutch scenarios. Over the last 10 minutes of the fourth quarter and overtime, Siakam scored 14 of the Raptors’ 31 points on 5-of-8 shooting, and his only mistakes were rimming out three free throws and the aforementioned charge on Westbrook. It wasn’t perfect, and the missed free throws were poorly timed, but it’s hard to nitpick this specific showing.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Growing Confidence Masai Ujiri Will Remain With Raptors?

Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri isn’t under contract with the franchise beyond the 2020/21 season, but there’s growing confidence that the two sides will be able to complete a new deal that extends Ujiri’s time in Toronto, says Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca. “Masai doesn’t share a lot; he’s...
NBAYardbarker

NBA Notes: Raptors, Brown, Love, Cavs, Miller

The Raptors intend to extend the contract of assistant coach Sergio Scariolo, as relayed by Chema De Lucas of Eurohoops. Scariolo has been an assistant under Raptors coach Nick Nurse since the 2018 season and will be receiving a “new multiyear deal,” De Lucas added. Scariolo is a native of...
NBABleacher Report

Warriors X-Factors That Will Decide GS's Fate Amid 2021 NBA Playoff Race

Barring a colossal collapse over the next 10 days, the Golden State Warriors will play a form of postseason basketball. Whether that includes a ticket to the actual playoffs, though, depends on how the Dubs fare in the play-in tournament. That's almost assuredly where Stephen Curry and Co. are headed,...
NBAshepherdgazette.com

Why Carmelo Anthony’s resurgence means a lot to younger NBA superstars

IT WAS NOV. 5, 2017, game nine for the newly formed superteam in Oklahoma City. After a bumpy 4-4 start, the Thunder were in Portland to take on a division rival. Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts had taken his spot in the narrow hallway of the Moda Center pregame to talk with reporters, and as had been the case for the first eight OKC games, a number of questions were aimed at what to make of the big three — Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony. Expected were platitudes about the talent, scoring and potential, but as Stotts plowed through the praise, he said the quiet part out loud about the Thunder.
NBAitsgame7.com

Kawhi Leonard Problem Messing Up Clippers, Says Ty Lue

The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 118-94 on Thursday evening. Kawhi Leonard finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists in 30 minutes of action. Given that his team won its most recent outing comfortably, clearly that’s all that was required of the three-time champ. That...
NBAchatsports.com

Raptors officially eliminated from NBA playoff contention

The Toronto Raptors have officially been eliminated from playoff contention after the Indiana Pacers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. This puts an end to the Raptors’ seven year playoff streak, which was tied with the Portland Trailblazers for the NBA’s longest active playoff streak. After starting the year with...