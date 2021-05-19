Why fight for Raptors' NBA relevance could factor in Ujiri's decision

NBA: Raptors lose to Wizards in OT despite Siakam’s 44 points – Yahoo!. Five — Excellent: Siakam was great in this game, matching his career-high with 44 points, which he notched last season against the Wizards. Siakam dominates this matchup because the Wizards don’t have a tall wing defender, their transition defense is shoddy, and they don’t protect the rim. Siakam was able to get into the paint repeatedly, including in the dreaded clutch scenarios. Over the last 10 minutes of the fourth quarter and overtime, Siakam scored 14 of the Raptors’ 31 points on 5-of-8 shooting, and his only mistakes were rimming out three free throws and the aforementioned charge on Westbrook. It wasn’t perfect, and the missed free throws were poorly timed, but it’s hard to nitpick this specific showing.