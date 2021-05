Like many self-proclaimed wellness-obsessed people, I’ve been fascinated with Sakara’s meal delivery program since Danielle Duboise and Whitney Tingle launched it all the way back in 2012. Not only that, I’ve tried — and loved — many of Sakara’s Clean Boutique products over the years, and have been perfecting recipes from its founders’ cookbook, Eat Clean, Play Dirty, basically from its publication date. The reason for my obsession is multi-fold: Not only do the brand’s meals just look incredible, but they count a lot of celebrities (including Hilary Duff, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Drew Barrymore) as fans. Needless to say, I’ve been dying to try it — which is why, when I recently got the opportunity to, I all but jumped on it.