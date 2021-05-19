Swipe Right: 10 Green Flags to Look Out For On A Dating App

As a serial dater, when prompted with what to look out for on a dating app, coming up with red flags is a piece of a cake. Coming up with what makes a profile great isn’t as easy, but it’s obviously all that makes you excited to meet someone. In an effort to give you the best dating app profile advice around, I did some swiping to figure out what makes a good bio, how to initiate conversation, and what inspires me to get to know someone. Consider these the dating app green flags you need to know: