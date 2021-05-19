newsbreak-logo
NEW RESTAURANT: Farm Cup Coffee

WEHOville.com
 4 hours ago
The West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will welcome a new cafe, Farm Cup Coffee, at a ribbon-cutting at 5 p.m. Thursday. Farm Cup Coffee is located at 7748 Santa Monica, just east of Whole Foods. The name Farm Cup Coffee came from the sustainable idea of farm-to-table food. Farm Cup...

WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California's most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.

