Have you noticed a strange humming noise on the Golden Gate Bridge recently? As the San Francisco Chronicle reports, it occurs mostly on windy days and started after a retrofit of a sidewalk safety railing on the bridge stirring up a mix of positive and negative emotions from residents and commuters. So what's causing the mysterious noise and is there a way to silence it? For more, KCBS Radio news anchor Dan Mitchinson talked to Paolo Cosulich-Swartz, Public Affairs Manager with the Golden Gate Bridge and Highway & Transportation District.