Based on the novel by Daniel Wallace, Big Fish follows the tandem journeys of all-American small-town hero Edward Bloom (Ewan McGregor/Albert Finney) and his epic tall-tale adventures, in addition to that of his son Will (Billy Crudup), who struggles to separate the man from the self-spun myths that have overshadowed their relationship from the day of Will’s birth. As Edward Bloom faces the uncertain conclusion of a life well-lived (and much-envied), Will faces his own upcoming parenthood — and the insecurities of his own capabilities as a father. As Edward’s fatherhood was defined by his absence as much as it was by a fame earned by happenstance, Will’s determined to untangle fact from fiction–unable to accept that the deeper truth about his father may lie somewhere in between. Both men face an uncertain destiny — and the key to bringing Edward and Will’s life stories to an emotional finale may be in accepting just how much their lives are intertwined with one another.