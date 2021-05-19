Duck River Reservoir boat ramps closing Thursday evening

Duck River Reservoir boat ramps located at the dam (East Side) and on County Road 1670 (West Side) will close on Thursday, May 20, at 5 p.m. until further notice. The city is asking that all boats that require removal at boat ramps be out of lake by that time.

During the closure of the boat ramps, kayakers will still be able to access the reservoir provided they can safely launch from the banks.

Fishing remains open during this time.

The city announced recently that the reservoir water level would be reduced in order to allow for inspections and maintenance.

The lowering of the water level 20 feet - from 725 feet to 713 - began May 3. The refilling of the reservoir will be dependent on weather and rainfall.

Updates on the project will be posted at www.DuckRiver.org, on the Duck River Dam Facebook Page, and www.cullmanal.gov.