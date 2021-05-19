Mass found on Cape Lookout last year may be squid eggs, marine scientists say
CAPE LOOKOUT — Local marine scientists say an unidentified mass found last December on the beach at Cape Lookout National Seashore could be squid eggs. The National Park Service at Cape Lookout posted a picture Tuesday on the Cape Lookout Facebook page of the unidentified mass, asking what it could be. NPS Cape Lookout public information officer and chief of interpretation and education B.G. Horvat said NPS wildlife biologist Dr. Sue Stuska discovered the mass Dec. 31, 2020, on Shackleford Banks.www.carolinacoastonline.com