newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Mass found on Cape Lookout last year may be squid eggs, marine scientists say

By MIKE SHUTAK
carolinacoastonline.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE LOOKOUT — Local marine scientists say an unidentified mass found last December on the beach at Cape Lookout National Seashore could be squid eggs. The National Park Service at Cape Lookout posted a picture Tuesday on the Cape Lookout Facebook page of the unidentified mass, asking what it could be. NPS Cape Lookout public information officer and chief of interpretation and education B.G. Horvat said NPS wildlife biologist Dr. Sue Stuska discovered the mass Dec. 31, 2020, on Shackleford Banks.

www.carolinacoastonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Information Science#Cape Lookout#The National Park Service#Nps Cape Lookout#Shackleford Banks#Marine Science Labs#The News Times#Cmast#Twitter#Mikesccnt#Squid Eggs#Scientists#Discovery#Mass#Occurrence#Carteret County#Dr Stuska
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Facebook
Related
WildlifeCourthouse News Service

Scientists Uncover More Secrets of Elusive Extinct Marine Reptile

(CN) — In a new international study, paleontologists have taken another look at their fossils of the ancient reptile, the Besanosaurus, and found exciting new information about the elusive species and how it lived in the Mid-Triassic period. Details of the study are published Thursday in PeerJ – the Journal...
Animalsnewfoodmagazine.com

Marine scientists urge EU to take action to protect dolphins from bycatch

Bycatch of dolphins and porpoises was an issue highlighted by high-profile documentary Seaspiracy, and scientists are now calling on countries to do more to protect cetaceans in European waters. Marine scientists are calling on the EU to adopt a comprehensive plan to protect dolphins and porpoises from fisheries bycatch in...
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

Maine’s UNE Marine Science Center Is Home to Another Incredibly Rare Lobster

The University of New England’s Marine Science Center in Biddeford, Maine has done it again. They are the proud keepers of another super-rare lobster. This lobster has its color split right down the middle. Amazing! Back in February UNE became home to a one-in-30 million rare yellow lobster which was named Banana. Finding a split-colored lobster is even rarer; one-in-50 million! Shouldn't Banana's new roommate be called Banana Split?
Militaryunc.edu

From Marine to marine scientist

After a decade in the Marine Corps, Jonathan Lucas had achieved most of the things he was hoping to as a young infantry officer. He had been placed in charge of platoons of 40 people, served as a company commander, led Marines through deployments and moved up the ranks. Lucas...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Rewilding: After 60-year absence it is time to reintroduce wild jaguars to US, say scientists

Jaguars are believed to have been in the Americas since the early pleistocene epoch - long before modern humans evolved.The ancestors of these big cats crossed the Beringian land bridge which once joined North America with Asia, and lived for millennia in the central mountains of Arizona and New Mexico, until the last one was shot dead in the 1960s.Now, more than 50 years later, scientists believe the time is ripe to reintroduce the species to the USA.A study by a group of scientists from institutions including the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), Centre for Landscape Conservation, Pace University, Universidad Autónoma...
Wildlifetecheblog.com

Scientists Capture Rare Video of Giant Squid Stalking Jellyfish in Deep Water for the First Time

For the first time ever, scientists have observed a giant squid hunting in its own natural habitat 2,500-feet under the gulf of Mexico. Put simply, marine biologists used a specially designed deep sea platform with an integrated camera to analyze the behavior of giant squids using fake jellyfish, known as E-jelly, which mimics the blue flashing bioluminescence emitted by atolla jellyfish in distress. Read more for the video and additional information.
Environmenthealththoroughfare.com

Scientists Found Out How Hidden Underwater Forces May Boost Hurricane Intensity

Previously unknown underwater currents can severely impact the power of hurricanes, a new study suggests research that should improve the accuracy of storm system forecasts. The discoveries were made thanks to measurements of the 2017 Category 5 storm Hurricane Maria, taken from a set of oceanographic instruments. The analysis showed...
AstronomyThe Hill

Ivy League scientist says NASA may have accidentally spread life to Mars

Amid the latest exploration and search for life on Mars, a Cornell scientist wonders what humans could have accidentally “carried into space and survived the trip to make its new home on Mars”. "Microbes have been on Earth for billions of years, and they are everywhere," Mason wrote. “They are...
WildlifePosted by
BGR.com

Scientists just caught a giant squid doing something they’ve never seen

Giant squids are some of the most mysterious creatures on the planet. They live deep in the ocean and are almost never seen near the surface, so studying them poses many challenges. In fact, they’re so elusive that for many years scientists debated whether they even existed at all, with eyewitnesses claiming that they’d seen them but with little evidence to prove it. After some specimens were recorded it was clear that they did indeed exist, but that was just the start of the work that scientists would have to do in order to learn more about them.
WildlifeScientific American

First Genetically Modified Mosquitoes Released in U.S. Are Hatching Now

This week, mosquito eggs placed in the Florida Keys are expected to hatch tens of thousands of genetically modified mosquitoes, a result of the first U.S. release of such insects in the wild. A biotechnology firm called Oxitec delivered the eggs in late April as part of a federally approved experiment to study the use of genetic engineering—rather than insecticides—to control disease-carrying mosquito populations. The move targets an invasive species, called Aedes aegypti, that carries Zika, dengue, chikungunya, yellow fever and other potentially deadly diseases, some of which are on the rise in Florida.
Oregon Lifestyletillamookheadlightherald.com

Cape Meares Fencepost May 11

Kathy and Kevin Burke came upon a couple of harsh, if not uncommon, examples of nature at work recently. A four-foot shark was flopping about on the beach; seagulls had already started pecking at him. Just a few days after that, they found a longnose lancetfish; it was fast becoming eagle food. Both finds are unusual for our beach. The longnose lancetfish has large eyes, a clue that it lives at a significant depth during daylight, and it comes up closer to the surface at night to prey on salmon and other fish. This fish is also characterized by a long, high dorsal fin and sharply pointed teeth. Death for both fish but sustenance for the birds.
Governmentgreensboro.com

Park service evaluating whether to move Ocracoke Lighthouse, which is being threatened by rising water levels

OCRACOKE — The National Park Service has begun a project to evaluate how to repair and whether to relocate the historic lighthouse on North Carolina's Ocracoke Island. The bright white structure is the oldest functioning lighthouse in North Carolina and second-oldest lighthouse in the nation still operating. It has been damaged several times in recent years by hurricanes, The Virginian-Pilot reported Saturday.
New Jersey Stateonthewater.com

Unraveling the Mystery of Southern New England’s Cod

While the plight of Atlantic cod in the northeast is well known, the emergence of a fishery off southern New England has puzzled scientists, but delighted anglers. These days, it’s common knowledge that Atlantic cod are in bad shape, and dramatically so. Based on 2019 stock assessments, both the Gulf of Maine and Georges Bank stocks continue to be overfished and the groundfish fishery north of Cape Cod has shifted to focus predominantly on haddock and pollock.
AnimalsPosted by
97 Rock

VIDEO: Yellowstone Tourist Captures Grizzly Bear Traffic Jam

A recent video shared to YouTube by a couple of tourists at Yellowstone National Park shows something of a rare occurrence. Frightened Grizzly Bears running for their lives. Tourist videos taken at Yellowstone National Park are shared dozens if times throughout a typical year to sites such as YouTube. Unfortunately, the majority of them show just how ignorant people are when they come into close contact with wild animals. A video I recently came across shows a pair of tourists actually using their heads when they get within about 50 yards to two fleeing Grizzly Bears.
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Montana Mushroom Hunter Finds Monster-Sized Elk Skull

The find of a lifetime: This Montana Outsider brought home the most impressive elk dead head we’ve ever seen – one you’ll want to spot for yourself. Imagine setting out to harvest some mushrooms, only to find this absolute bull behemoth. One Montana man did exactly that after his local forest service burned out a hillside. According to Shed Hunters, this gargantuan bull elk was already dead, and the cleansing fire left his remarkable skull – antlers intact – in its wake. It is, by all accounts, an absolute monster specimen.
Virginia Statewvtf.org

A Free Guide to the Poisonous Plants of Virginia

In the spring, residents of Appalachia have long enjoyed gathering wild onions known as ramps, but the pandemic has brought more people into the woods in search of edible plants, and that’s led to a 25% increase in calls to poison control. That’s why the Master Naturalists of Virginia have...