Indiana Society

Help Teachers by Recycling Your Old School Supplies in Warrick County

By Leslie Morgan
99.5 WKDQ
 5 hours ago
Today, I came home to a note taped on my front door. It read, "I had the best day, EVER!" The handwriting gave away the author - my eight-year-old daughter wanted me to know that she was in a spectacular mood. When I came in, I asked her why she was so excited. She told me that today the class had to do work in the morning but had the whole afternoon to watch movies and play on the playground. There you go, trips to Disney - no. Horseback riding in the mountains - no. Countless other magical experiences I've rustled up for my kid - no. Not the best day ever. A movie and extra playground time was all it took. Who knew?

