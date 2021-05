ST. PAUL — 4-H is again challenging youths of all ages to grab a camera and head outdoors. The challenge is to capture the places that make Midwest states great. The “Capture What’s Great in Midwest States 4-H Photography Challenge” is an effort to promote creativity, healthy living and outdoor exploration. Youths should highlight something that stands out about their town, county, state or travels to another Midwest state. There are many hidden gems in the Midwest so get out and capture them.