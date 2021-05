Originally Posted On: Get Your Home Spring-Ready With Creative Backyard Ideas (climahome.com) Your home is meant to be your place of comfort, and it doesn’t have to be a mansion or a celebrity penthouse to be luxurious. Therefore, when it comes down to it, there are many ways to make your home look and feel luxurious without you having to break the bank. Most times, all that is needed is to change a few things and update some others.