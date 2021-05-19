newsbreak-logo
Afternoon Briefs: Controversial remarks by 'QAnon shaman' lawyer; progressive district attorney wins primary

By Debra Cassens Weiss
ABA Journal
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLawyer for ‘QAnon shaman’ says rioters are ‘short-bus people’. Albert Watkins, the lawyer for the accused U.S. Capitol Hill rioter known as the “QAnon Shaman,” told Talking Points Memo that a lot of the rioting defendants are “short-bus people.” Watkins said the defendants are people with “brain damage, they’re f- - -ing retarded, they’re on the goddamn spectrum,” he said. But he added that the defendants are “our brothers, our sisters, our neighbors, our co-workers,” and they were “subjected to four-plus years of goddamn propaganda the likes of which the world has not seen since f- - -ing Hitler.” Watkins later acknowledged that his comments were vulgar and inappropriate but said they were calculated to draw attention to the mental health and disabilities of those accused in the attacks. Watkins said his client, Jacob Chansley, is on the autism spectrum. (Talking Points Memo, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Hill)

Giuliani lawyers criticize prosecutors’ conduct in Ukraine probe

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Lawyers for Rudy Giuliani on Monday criticized federal prosecutors for their handling of a criminal probe into the former New York City mayor’s business dealings in Ukraine at a time he was serving as then-U.S. President Donald Trump’s lawyer. In a letter made public on Monday,...
Afternoon Briefs: $75M verdict for exonerated half brothers; surprise at high-profile lawyer's disbarment

Jurors in Raleigh, North Carolina, awarded $75 million Friday to two half brothers exonerated in the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl after DNA evidence pointed to a convicted murderer as the perpetrator. The brothers, Henry McCollum and Leon Brown, had spent nearly 31 years in prison. Jurors awarded each man $1 million for each year they spent in prison against two agents with the State Bureau of Investigation and $13 million in punitive damages. They will get an additional $9 million as a result of a settlement Friday with the Robeson County sheriff’s office. The brothers were represented by a legal team led by lawyers from Hogan Lovells. The lawyers had contended that the half brothers’ confessions were coerced, and evidence in their case was suppressed and fabricated. (The News & Observer via the Marshall Project)
Giuliani lawyers: Feds treat him like drug boss or terrorist

NEW YORK (AP) — Attorneys for Rudy Giuliani say a covert warrant that prosecutors obtained for his Apple iCloud account in November 2019 and a raid last month by agents who seized his electronic devices show they are treating him more like a drug kingpin or terrorist than a personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump.
Police reform push collides with voters' fears over surging violent crime

One of the top candidates for mayor of New York is a former police captain who has said addressing the city's surging violent crime rate will be his highest priority. In New Mexico, a Democrat running for Congress in a left-of-center suburban district has been put on the defensive for supporting a measure to cut spending on law enforcement.
Giuliani's lawyers seek to review prior seizure of his cloud data

Lawyers for Rudy Giuliani have asked a federal judge to intercede in what they contend is an unfair targeting of the onetime lawyer for former president Donald Trump, saying FBI agents have long possessed copies of the digital files seized last month by search warrants for his phones and computers.
Giuliani’s attorneys argue recent search warrants are ‘fruit of this poisoned tree’ after ‘illegal’ iCloud search review in 2019

Attorneys for Rudy Giuliani argued in a letter to the court unsealed Monday that federal authorities’ review of material seized from a covert search of his iCloud account in 2019 was illegal and suggested the search warrants executed late last month on his Manhattan home and office were the “fruit of this poisoned tree.”
Explainer: Will attorney-client privilege apply to Giuliani's communications?

(Reuters) - Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is clashing with prosecutors over how to determine whether materials seized from his home and offices last month are covered by “attorney-client privilege.”. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan are investigating the former New York City mayor’s dealings with Ukrainian oligarchs while working...
5 lawyers recommended for Eastern District US Attorney

Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson have recommended five candidates to fill the open U.S. Attorney position for the Eastern District of Wisconsin. About Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com. Michaela Paukner is the legal reporter for the Wisconsin Law Journal. She can be reached at (414) 225-1825 or by email at mpaukner@wislawjournal.com.
Larry Krasner 'ignores the basic immediate job' of DA, says Rendell

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Some major cities are seeing a surge in violent crime, even while some progressive prosecutors are deciding not to go after criminals for minor offenses or crimes they say do not jeopardize public safety. Former Pennsylvania Governor and Democratic National Committee Chair Ed Rendell has recently decided...
Afternoon Briefs: Cops charged with selling crash info to lawyers; deal reached on McGahn testimony

Officers charged with selling crash info to lawyers. A retired New York police officer and two current officers were charged Tuesday with taking kickbacks from towing companies. Heather Busch, Robert Hassett and Robert Smith are charged in a federal indictment with using interstate facilities to commit bribery. Smith and Hassett are also accused of violating the Travel Act by selling car crash information to personal injury lawyers. Smith, the retired officer, faces a third charge for allegedly using a gun while attempting to transport heroin. Prosecutors said Smith admitted to bribes in text messages, saying, “Bro I robbed everyone.” (The Associated Press, Department of Justice press release, the indictment)
At last week’s D.A. primary debate, candidates Larry Krasner and Carlos Vega both made—and disputed—various claims about their histories. In anticipation of another debate on WURD Wednesday, we fact-checked the back-and-forth

When it comes to the Philadelphia district attorney Democratic primary contest between incumbent Larry Krasner and challenger Carlos Vega, it’s personal. Vega was one of the roughly 30 prosecutors whom Krasner summarily fired upon assuming the city’s top law enforcement post in January 2018. Now, Vega has launched a primary challenge against Krasner, arguing that “the election for district attorney is not a choice between reform and safety. Black and brown communities like the one I grew up in are taking the brunt of both the systemic injustices that plague our society and the worsening epidemic of violent crime.”
Fight the Power

Only one candidate for Philly DA offers any hope against a corrupt and outdated criminal justice system. Four years ago our city took a risk on endorsing a radical public defender for a District Attorney race in our home—the most incarcerated city in the country. In that race, the city made Larry Krasner’s win a clear acknowledgement that the change we need in our city won’t happen by locking more people up—it will happen when the criminal legal system is transformed to undo the harm it has done to Black communities and communities of color.