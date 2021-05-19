newsbreak-logo
Indiana Crime & Safety

Having Fun With Taylor and Anna From the Evansville Police Department

By Bobby G., Liberty
My 1053 WJLT
My 1053 WJLT
 4 hours ago
Our friends from the Evansville Police Department are back for another edition of You Down with EPD? (Yeah, you know me!) This week we’re joined again by Taylor Merriss, the EPD’s Special Projects Coordinator, and by Anna Gray, the EPD’s new Public Information Officer (PIO). If Anna’s name sounds kind of familiar, that’s because she used to be a regular guest a few years ago when we did our Cops vs. Jocks segments. Anna was formerly part of the EPD’s Crime Prevention Unit, then she worked as a Detective, and now she’s been promoted to PIO.

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana.

#Cops Police#Epd#Pio#Crime Prevention Unit#Fun#Prevention#This Week#Phone Interviews#Cereal
