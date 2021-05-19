5 Netflix Documentaries You Don’t Want To Sleep On!

Aaah, Netflix. You know it, you love it. You’ve got your original series, your reality shows, your favorite movies both past and present – anything your streaming addict heart could desire. But if you’re anything like my mom and me, Netflix is also your go-to site for the juiciest documentaries and docuseries around. Seriously, guys, they’re so good. And I know what you’re thinking: “Heather, I would rather be forced to re-take Geometry on an endless loop while being stabbed in the eyeballs than to have to sit through one of those.” Allow me to reassure you that the boring documentary is a thing of the past. The ones I’m going to list (and so many more not mentioned here) are certainly less painful than Geometry. Here are some of my favorites from the past year, in no particular order!